Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of HealthStream worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

