LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.27 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.20). Approximately 85,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 141,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.31).

LBG Media Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.83.

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. LBG Media had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LBG Media

LBG Media Company Profile

In other LBG Media news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 22,209 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £24,874.08 ($33,178.71). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £50,123.08 ($66,857.52). 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

