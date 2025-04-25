LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.27 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.20). Approximately 85,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 141,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.31).
LBG Media Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.83.
LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. LBG Media had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at LBG Media
LBG Media Company Profile
LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LBG Media
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.