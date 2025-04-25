JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.33. 5,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 157,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
JX Luxventure Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.
About JX Luxventure
JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Technology, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce segments. It engages in the sale of packaged group tour services; and provides health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars through online and offline platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JX Luxventure
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.