Invesco Ltd. Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,910.68. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,161 shares of company stock worth $6,781,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

