Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Vertiv, Micron Technology, and Texas Instruments are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that operate in the industrial sector, including manufacturing, construction, transportation, and related services. These stocks tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, often serving as indicators of broader economic activity and industrial growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $16.33 on Wednesday, reaching $254.30. 100,014,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,129,278. Tesla has a one year low of $141.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $817.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average of $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,537,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,204,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.17 billion, a PE ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $8.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.49. 16,180,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,773. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,492,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,510. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN traded up $7.34 on Wednesday, reaching $154.10. 6,276,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,063. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

