Head-To-Head Analysis: Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) & SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Parkson Retail Group and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Parkson Retail Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 SSE 0 2 1 2 3.00

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Parkson Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and SSE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkson Retail Group $591.08 million 0.06 $9.38 million N/A N/A SSE $13.14 billion 1.85 $2.24 billion N/A N/A

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A SSE N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Parkson Retail Group has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SSE beats Parkson Retail Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkson Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It also provides food and beverages, property, and consultancy management services; wholesale and retails cosmetic products, and trade; and offers money lending and credit services, as well as engages in domestic and cross-border trading. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Parkson Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkson Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.