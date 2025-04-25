Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $96.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.91.
GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of GMED stock opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
