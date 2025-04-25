Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $96.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.91.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Globus Medical by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

