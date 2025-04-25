Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 32,386.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,818 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $24,712,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $15,553,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,952,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $12,332,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.