Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$73.95 and last traded at C$73.95. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$75.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.24.

About Galenica

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

