Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Fundamental Global Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

Fundamental Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

