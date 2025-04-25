Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $50.65 Average PT from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. FOX has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 54.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,886,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 668,553 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in FOX by 743.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.