Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $9.27 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $387.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.28 and a 200-day moving average of $411.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.