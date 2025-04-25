Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.97% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

