Energy Stocks To Watch Today – April 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Vertiv, Intuitive Surgical, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy sources. These stocks cover traditional fossil fuels as well as renewable energy sectors and are often influenced by global economic trends and commodity price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $16.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,014,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,129,278. The company has a market cap of $817.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day moving average is $322.54. Tesla has a 52 week low of $141.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.53 on Wednesday, reaching $179.11. 11,537,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,204,689. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $8.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,180,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $12.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,691. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $367.39 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $16.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,357. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.98.

