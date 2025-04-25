DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 37,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 167,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

