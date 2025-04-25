DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $8.39 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.