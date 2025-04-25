Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$6.09. 52,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 131,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.
Several brokerages recently commented on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
