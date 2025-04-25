Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $53.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 368,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

