CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRWV. Barclays began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 in the last three months.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

