Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 809,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,589,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($20.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 5,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,028,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 892,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,523 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 526,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

