Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 809,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,589,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($20.33) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Conduit Pharmaceuticals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.