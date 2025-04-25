CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

