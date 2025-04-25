Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2025 earnings at $21.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $861.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $827.14 and a 200-day moving average of $818.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.