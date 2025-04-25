Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts have commented on CLMT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $25.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $33,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,127.08. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Lunin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,625. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

