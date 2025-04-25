Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Calix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Calix by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Calix by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Calix by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,378,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 103,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

