CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $508.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $514.83.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

CACI International stock opened at $456.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.21. CACI International has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,647,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

