Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

BURBY opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

