Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BZLFY shares. Barclays raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
