BTIG Research Lowers Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $289.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $323.00 to $289.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $230.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,046.00. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73.

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,306,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.