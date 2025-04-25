Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $95.84

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.79.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 226.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

