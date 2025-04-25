Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

