Bank of Montreal Can Invests $248,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $47.41 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.