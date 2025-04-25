Bank of Montreal Can Buys 27,858 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 221.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 310.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 98,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 346.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

B&G Foods Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $6.80 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $538.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.90%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.