Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $297.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.73.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.
Atlassian Price Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total transaction of $2,138,091.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,076,025.12. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,513 shares of company stock valued at $66,183,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
