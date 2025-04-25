Analysts Set Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $63.52

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.24.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

ON opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $62,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,195,000 after purchasing an additional 771,610 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

