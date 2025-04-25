Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $183.44

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.33.

Several research firms have commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $153,374.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,300.76. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $369,450.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,987.07. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,665,290. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

