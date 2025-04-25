Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

