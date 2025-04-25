Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 10.9% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

