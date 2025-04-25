12,017 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.70. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

