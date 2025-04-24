William Blair Has Optimistic View of Netflix FY2025 Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $25.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.50. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.24 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,070.65.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,049.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $898.31. Netflix has a 1 year low of $544.25 and a 1 year high of $1,064.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

