Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,275 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alamo Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Alamo Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $168.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.07 and a fifty-two week high of $205.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.