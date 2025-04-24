Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Vital Farms worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 905,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 208,951 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 864,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after buying an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

