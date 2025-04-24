Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.