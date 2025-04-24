Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 718 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 806.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

