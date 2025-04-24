Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,352 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 815.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.