Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 807.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17,801.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 780,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WesBanco by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.59 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

