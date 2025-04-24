Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 6,129 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 807.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $31,022,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,500,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunrun by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,035,096 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 672,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sunrun by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,820.46. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,540 shares of company stock worth $1,050,944. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.