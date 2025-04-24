Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 554.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 131,743 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 132,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,148 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $149,991.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,098.24. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at $194,932,279.35. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694,739 shares of company stock worth $327,308,651 over the last ninety days. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BBIO opened at $35.29 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.