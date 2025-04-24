Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,277 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 825.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after buying an additional 381,720 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 187,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $23,009,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Hut 8 Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:HUT opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hut 8 Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
