Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,155 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MFC opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.