Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,100 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

